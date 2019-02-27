Tobago visitors up 90% thanks to Canada flight

Crown Point, Tobago. Photo: Marshelle Haseley

In a release an hour ago, the Tobago Tourism Agency reported a 90 per cent increase in international arrivals over the past few months, thanks to the weekly Sunwing Airlines flight, resulting in a 5.2 per cent growth in international arrivals to Tobago between December 2018 and January 2019.

However, Chris James, president of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association, said visitor arrivals in 2019 have not improved.

He also told Newsday this morning there has been a slight increase for the first two months of 2019, mainly because of the Sunwing flight from Toronto, Canada.

Tthe association also reported a continuous decline in domestic arrivals.