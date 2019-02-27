Prisoners show off singing talent

YTC lad Akiel Mitchell sings a tribute to the late Mighty Shadow at the Prisons Service's annual canival showcase at Woodford Square in Port of Spain featuring their top calypsonians that are in prison . PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Today 34-year-old Rodney Samaroo, shared his talent in front of hundreds of spectators at Woodford Square, Port of Spain, during the Prison Service’s calypso competition. Samaroo, an inmate who is spending three years on Carrera Island on a firearms conviction, won last year’s competition and entered this year with his song This is Our Nation.

He told Newsday he would never have suspectedhe would ever be standing on a stage singing calypso, and said that if he had not ended up behind bars, he would have never discovered his hidden talent of writing and singing calypso.

“When I was on the outside, I never sang or wrote calypso,” Samaroo said. “Now I just get inspiration from somewhere – I don’t know where – and put pen to paper.”

Samaroo told Newsday that after going onto the island to serve his time, he decided he needed to make a change in his life. While in Carrera, he approached a prison officer and asked about programmes available to the inmates. Having experience singing in the prison choir, the officer told Samaroo about the calypso competition, which takes place every year and involves singers from throughout the prison system.

“I wanted to try something new and build a good character for myself,” said Samaroo.

He came out on stage as the first performer, after winning first place in last year’s competition with his Judgement.

Samaroo admitted he was nervous, but said he was grateful to be able to share his talent with people on the outside.

This is Our Nation covered a wide range of topics, including politics and the current crisis in Venezuela and encouraged people to show more love for their country. Speaking after his performance, Samaroo told Newsday commenting on the wide range of topics was part of his writing style.

“I try to think about all the aspects of life,” he said, “Things that are happening abroad, at home and in the communities. I try to encourage people, inmates and people on the outside, to go on a positive path if they are going in a bad direction.”

While expressing gratitude for being able to come out to the square and perform, he also encouraged people to look inward toward their own talents and use them in a positive manner.

Other inmates performed both original songs and cover versions. The Carrera Road March winner, Terrence Delpledge, also rocked the crowd with his song Bun Dem, while other performers did not fail to entertain.

The performances were viewed by people who came to the square in droves, as well as many who tuned in live on Facebook as the event was streamed over the prison service’s internal radio station Maximum Radio.

Mookish Pulliah, deputy commissioner of prisons in charge of programmes, re-named the calypso competition the "Prison Dimanche Gras” and encouraged onlookers and listeners to pay attention to the messages the performers shared in their songs. The songs mostly covered poverty, crime and injustices in the country.

“We will expose the many talents and creativity of the inmates here today,” Pulliah said. “This is not just a show but a production from the prison service. A lot of work has gone into this production, especially from the inmates – and who better to talk about change than the people who have made a positive change in the prison system?”