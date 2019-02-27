PM holds bilateral talks with Estonian President on e-government

HIGH LEVEL TALKS: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley (right) meets with President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid during the morning of day two of the 30th Inter-sessional Meeting of the Caricom Heads of Government in St Kitts and Nevis.

THE Prime Minister and President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid engaged in bilateral discussions Wednesday on the morning of day two of the 30th Inter-sessional Meeting of the Caricom Heads of Government in St Kitts and Nevis.

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) in a release said talks included dialogue on Estonia’s experience as a small country leveraging technology to establish itself as a digital leader in Europe and the possibilities for collaboration to enhance TT’s e-Government initiatives. Estonia is the only country in the world where 99 per cent of public services are available online 24/7.

Regional leaders were expected to continue meeting Wednesday to advance measurable steps for action on the Caricom Single Market and Economy identified at a special Caricom meeting held in TT last December. These measures included new categories for free movement of persons, engagement with the private sector and labour and the implementation of the protocol on Contingent Rights which was signed by ten member states.

OPM said the Secretariat indicated that leaders will examine recommendations from a Special Meeting of the Caricom Council for Trade and Economic Development on transportation, held earlier this month, which dealt with, among other things, the Multilateral Air Services Agreement (MASA), proposals for a regional ferry service and easier security check-in for in-transit passengers. MASA, when implemented, will serve as a mechanism to maximise the economic and social benefits arising from aviation activities for Caricom air carriers.

Security matters and European Union blacklisting issues affecting member states also remain on the agenda, OPM added.

Dr Rowley is scheduled to return home on Thursday; Finance Minister Colm Imbert has been acting Prime Minister.