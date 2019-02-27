Griffith: Police up to the job

Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith shows a display of the Carnival route at the police press briefing yesterday held at the Police Administration Building, Port-of-Spain. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

POLICE Commissioner Gary Griffith yesterday said the police service is capable of its mandate, saying if there were a repeat of the 1990 coup, it would be dealt within seven minutes.

“If there is anything in resemblance of 1990 that took seven days to be dealt with, (under) this Commissioner of Police and this TTPS, it will not take seven days next time around: it will take seven minutes," he declared.

“People made claims that we are militarising the police service, but we have found 70 police services across the world who use camouflage uniforms. People who have probably never travelled beyond Tobago would not know what happens worldwide.”

Speaking at the police weekly briefing at the Police Administration building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain, Griffith said the police service is not just about policing on the streets but at times elite units are mandated to be involved in very volatile situations.