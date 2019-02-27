Cro Cro still suspended from job

FORMER calypso monarch Weston "Cro Cro" Rawlins remains suspended from his job at the Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP).

The company's chairman Ashton Ford said the investigation into the calypsonian's alleged misbehaviour on the job has been completed, but explained, "The board is now reviewing the matter and will give a statement regarding Rawlins' position after Carnival.”

A video posted on social media on January 29 showed Cro Cro shouting and cursing another driver while Rawlins was driving a CEPEP pick-up van. On January 30, Rawlins was suspended and the CEPEP board ordered an investigation .

Ford said then, CEPEP's position was straightforward and uncompromising and told the public, via the media, that the company will not tolerate belligerent language or behaviour. He apologised for any distress caused by Rawlins’s utterances and said necessary measures would be put in place to avoid any similar occurrences.

In his defence, Rawlins said the video on social media was one-sided and did not show, what he said was, a racist attack against him. He apologised for his statements captured in the video, saying he was sorry if he brought CEPEP into disrepute.

After the incident, Cro Cro wrote and sang a calypso titled, Recurring Decimal, in which he told his version of the story.

He failed to make it to the semifinals of this year’s Calypso Monarch competition at Skinner Park, San Fernando on Saturday.