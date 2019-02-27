Cops seek to have detention orders lifted

ATTORNEYS for the policemen who are being detained under the Anti-Gang Act are seeking to have the court’s detention orders lifted.

Newsday understands that attorneys for the two have filed an application which will be heard later today in the Port of Spain High Court.

On Monday, Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds granted the orders of detention for two of the policemen, pursuant to section 17(5) of the Anti-Gang Act. The applications were made on Sunday, and considered without a hearing.

In the order, the judge said there are reasonable grounds to believe the further detention was justified and that the police investigation was being done diligently and expeditiously.

The police were given another 11 days to detain the policemen, beginning Monday and ending on March 8 at 11.40 am.

They were detained on Friday by officers of the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit (OCIU) at the Arouca police station after they returned from court. Their lockers were also reportedly searched, their cell phone seized and their homes searched. Four lawyers are also being investigated by police.