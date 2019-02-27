‘Chemical’ finds winning formula Ellis takes Tobago Soca Monarch on debut

Mix Chemicals performs his song, All Noise, at Tuesday evening's New Tobago Soca Monarch finals at Club Nutts, Bon Accord. PHOTO BY DAVID REID

IN his first attempt at singing professionally before an audience on Tuesday night, Nigel Ellis –stage name Mix Chemicals – stunned himself by finding the winning formula.

Mix Chemicals' explosive performance won him the New Tobago Soca Monarch competition, beating a field of ten other participants at Club Nutts, Bon Accord. He received a trophy and $20,000.

The 38-year-old's song, All Noise, explored the ways in which music could be created without the use of "speakers and CDs."

Ellis, who was moved to tears after his victory, told Newsday Tobago he never expected to win the competition.

"There are no words to describe that. No words at all," he said, laughing. "All I had asked God for was a third place, but it is a real indescribable feeling. I am overwhelmed, overjoyed."

He said the inspiration for his song came from what many people would consider a mundane occurrence.

"About five months ago, I heard something fall on the ground – a pot – while I was washing some wares. When it fell there were some bottles lying around and the sound just created a rhythm. I realised that if the current gone, we could still have music running."

Originally from Trinidad, the singer said while he had never performed professionally before Tuesday's competition, he had always loved music and culture.

"I kind of grew up in a tent. I used to run away as a little boy in Malick to watch people in the community beat drums and sing.

"But this year, I decided to follow my vibes and focus on singing."

The Mason Hall resident said the $20,000 prize would be spent on his three children.

On the experience of performing on a finals stage, Mix Chemicals said he enjoyed the camaraderie on the night.

"There was a lot of love, no feuding. It was clean. All of the entertainers could have sat down close to one another – that was the spirit."

Despite a late start, the show flowed smoothly. Performers sang about everything from Tobago's beauty and the power of friendship to the recent Sandals pull-out and "thiefing a wine on a boomsie."

Trendsetter & Artistry's (Darren Phillips and Jason George's) presentation Leh We Go, which featured an appearance by calypso legend Lord Nelson (Robert Nelson), placed second. Caston Cupid and Kellz (Kelsie Robley) came in third and fourth respectively, with Vengeance and Family. Two-time champion Royal (Jhebon Jackson) had to settle for fifth place with Winner.

New Soca Monarch co-ordinator Verne Extavour said the event, now in its fifth year, was intended to take Tobago's indigenous music to other parts of the world.

"Tobago has a unique opportunity, with percussion instruments like the tambourine, fiddle and so many other facets, including the dialect, patois and so many more ideas that have come out of our birth," he said. "The island has so many cultural influences that this music that will come out of Tobago will be the most powerful in the Caribbean soon to come.

"That is our dream. that is our vision. That is our purpose. That is our drive."

Extavour said Tobago will stand up on a global stage "to represent music that will transcend waters, boundaries, territories, religions and races.

"This is the beginning of a movement for Tobago soca."

The group Men of Exile and the Tobago Festivals Commission also partnered in the project.

PLACINGS

1 Nigel Ellis (Mix Chemicals) – $20,000

2 Darren Phillips and Jason George (Trendsetter & Artistry) – $10,000

3 Caston Cupid – $5,000

4 Kelsie Robley (Kellz ) – $2,500

5 Jhebon Jackson (Royal)

6 Shervlon Forbes (Willy Wonka)

7 Imbert O'Connor (Happy)

8 Nikem Scotland and Anthony Bacchus (Kaspa and Banna)

9 Pernell Winchester (Kabasi)

10 Valerie Alexander (Black Princess)

11 Ayesha Nichols (Lalo)