500 SRPs to join TTPS after Carnival

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith addresses the media during a press conference held at the Police Administration Building. Looking on are, from left, Acting Superintendent Anand Ramesar and Inspector Michael Seales. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

President of the Police Welfare Association Michael Seales said approximately 500 Special Reserve police officers will be absorbed into the regular police service at the end of March.

Speaking at the weekly briefing at the Police Administration building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain, Seales said the association had a meeting with Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith last week which was satisfactory to the association.

Seals urged special reserve police officers to step up their performance, especially during the Carnival season, and not to let their performance affect their absorption or promotion.

“I am saying this now, it is important now, because we need you to perform not with just pride but with distinction over the Carnival period. Let me say to them and to rest assured, we have been able to secure with the commissioner that promotions will be just after Carnival.

“You can be happy that the commissioner will start the absorption process and training of 500 special reserve officers from the end of March.”

Griffith said thepolice were hoping to have the largest turnout of officers ever on the streets on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

He said the red alert in the service is still on for the maximum use and effectiveness of the police service until Ash Wednesday.

The police had requested permission from PoS mayor Joel Martinez to allow the use of Nelson Mandela Park to help eliminate parking on the streets for Carnival Monday and Tuesday.“which is something that has been stopped for years," he said.

“We have also approved as well for the Police Training Academy at the south ground, that is the hockey facility. If we can get those two facilities for parking, we can probably get about 800 cars actually out of the streets. It is going to ensure a better safety and security system for the patrons and masqueraders.’

Griffith said the police will do everything possible during the Carnival season to ensure police officers adhere to their mandate and goal.

They will be wearing body cameras for Carnival season, he said.

“The 'minimum use of force' policy and the use of the body cameras will play a very big part towards not just transparency and accountability for the public but to ensure that the police officers themselves can be protected.

“At many times we continue to hear people make wrongful accusations (against) police officers. So now we will have cameras to ensure we ourselves will be protected when wrongful accusations are made at us.”