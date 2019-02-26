Woman held for cocaine possession

A 32-year-old Valencia woman is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate charged with the possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. She was arrested last night.

Newsday understands the woman was spotted by Cpls John, McShine and constable O'Neil of the Port of Spain City Police Task Force, while they were on foot patrol along Abbatoir Road, at around 9.30 pm.

The officers searched the woman and found 20 grams of cocaine.

Police said the woman was charged with drug trafficking because of the amount that was found.

They also said the woman had several similar warrants for her arrest in the Sangre Grande area and believed she was hired by a known trafficker in the Sea Lots area to transport the drugs.

More as this becomes available.