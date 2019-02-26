Venezuelan fugitive may try to return home

A Venezuelan man wanted for the murder of his roommate at a Cunupia apartment on Sunday may try to return home to Venezuela, using a fishing boat, police say.

The man reportedly had an argument with Jose Herminez, 33, another Venezuelan, at the Adjodha Trace, Cunupia, apartment they shared, at around 7.30 am. The man got a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Herminez several times before running away.

Herminez died at the scene.

Central Division police said they have not arrested the man as yet, but said it was "highly likely" he may try to escape the country if he has not done so already.

They also said they were circulating his name and information to various other divisions and agencies to try to find him.