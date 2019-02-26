TTPS, Children's Authority agree with public sex offenders registry

Hanif Benjamin, Chairman of Children's Authority and Assistant Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne of Children Protection Unit The Special Select Committee of Senate on Sexual Offences Amendment Bill 2019, J Hamilton Maurice Room, Parliament Building, Waterfront, Port of Spain, Tuesday, February 26, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

BOTH the Police Service and the Children's Authority have expressed support for the proposed sex offenders registry being made public.

This was reported Tuesday at the first public meeting of the Special Select Committee (SSC) on the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill as the SSC met with officials of the TTPS, Prison Service and the Children's Authority.

SSC member Allyson West said during debate on the bill there was a significant issue about whether the sex offenders registry should be made public and the SSC was trying to find the right balance between the rights of the perpetrator and the rights of victims and potential victims. Activists Hazel Brown and Diana Mahabir-Wyatt expressed concerns about the registry being made public and the potential impact on offenders' safety and issues of privacy respectively. Brown was part of 20 organisations that came together because they were not consulted by the Attorney General and had called for consultations via a joint select committee which influenced the setting up of yesterday's SSC.

Children's Authority chairman Hanif Benjamin told the SSC the authority had no objection with the publication of a registry for adult offendrers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Harold Phillip said the registry should be made public "to ensure that we can have the benefit of the public protecting themselves having had the information about persons who are sex offenders."

West said concerns had been raised that a public registry would expose former perpetrators to the "wrath of the public" and whether the police saw that as a real risk and was prepared to address it.

Phillip replied: "Certainly it apprears to be one of the risks that certainly would come to mind when one is looking at safety, and one would want to balance the general safety of the public."

He said the general safety of the public should outweigh the information about sex offenders being made public.