Trincity woman killed after visiting uncle, 102

Claudia Hunte, 67, was killed when the station wagon she was travelling in crashed into a cement truck along Hope Road, in Tobago yesterday afternoon. Relatives said Hunte was on her way back to Trinidad after spending the day with her 102-year-old uncle. PHOTO COURTESY HUNTE FAMILY

What should have been a happy reunion between a Trincity woman and her elderly uncle ended in tragedy yesterday in Tobago. Claudia Hunte, 67, was killed when the car she was travelling in collided with a cement truck along the Windward Road, near Brantal’s Bar and Grill in Hope.

Newsday spoke to Hunte's daughter Tiffany Hunte-Kitt this morning. She said her mother went to Tobago to visit her 102-year-old great-uncle Rupert Derrick and had said goodbye to relatives less than an hour before the accident.

"She was a lay minister at the St Mary's Anglican Church in Tacarigua, a really loving, humble person, and her children are really trying our best to cope and move on after her death."

Hunte-Kitt said Derrick had been told of his grand-niece's death and was also trying to come to terms with it.

Relatives said the post-mortem was expected to be done today in Tobago, but was postponed to tomorrow. Hunte will be buried in Trinidad.

Two other people in the car were injured in the crash and are at the Scarborough General Hospital.