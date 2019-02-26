Tobago Chalkie eyes final to remember National Calypso Monarch tomorrow

Alex “Tobago Chalkie” Gift sings his song, Travel Advisory, at Calypso Fiesta in Skinner Park, San Fernando, last Saturday.

ALEX Gift, the only Tobagonian in the line-up for tomorrow’s National Calypso Monarch final, has already achieved his main goal for the 2019 Carnival season. Whatever happens at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, Gift, known as Tobago Chalkie, said he is humbled to make his first appearance in the final.

“My focus will be to go there and make the people happy,” an excited Gift told Newsday Tobago.

Gift, who described his selection for the final as an historic day for the island, is confident his song, Trip Advisory, will impress the judges.

The 45-year-old is no novice in the calypso world and has made it to Calypso Fiesta eight times. He, however, told Newsday Tobago he was surprised on Saturday when it was announced he was a finalist.

The Canaan/Bon Accord resident said his focus will be to give the audience his best performance.

He said, “I want them pleased and feeling happy. I am not concerned about where I’m placed. I finally got the chance to move into the finals so I’m going to use this opportunity to please the people. Let them remember my performance from how fun it was.”

Although not focusing on dethroning defending champion Helon Francis, it has been 35 years since a Tobagonian, Othneil "Tobago Crusoe" Bacchus, won the National Monarch.

If Tobago trumps Trinidad tomorrow, Tobago Chalkie said it will be his gift as “it will be one of the biggest tourist boosts for the island and its people.”

Gift’s song, Travel Advisory, encourages travellers to visit the island despite negative ratings owing to the crime situation from foreign agencies and countries.

He said, “The song is telling the world about the history of Trinidad and Tobago; the bad and good and inviting them to still visit despite what they see and read about our country. The song explains to them some of the situations and challenges we face on the island and giving them a different idea of us. This advisory made us seem like we are the worst because of what is happening here, and they are trying to align us with other countries who have serious crime levels.”

Gift, who took two weeks to compose the song, said he first entered the calypso arena through Tobago Scouting for Talent in 2007. He said he later entered the Tobago Calypso Monarch and placed second. Over the years, Tobago Chalkie has captured the Tobago Young King title five times, the Tobago Heritage Calypso Monarch crown three times and won the Tobago Calypso Monarch five times.

The veteran described himself as a "social guy" whose focus is on social and political commentaries.

“I like to deal with the ills, the social status of the country, the political goals and situations. These peak my interest but some of my songs have humour, but I don’t base my rendition and taste on humorous lyrics,” he said.

His historic appearance tomorrow is a bit bitter-sweet for Gift who will not be competing against his idol and nine-time winner Chalkie, who failed to get past the semi-final stage.

He said, “It was a pleasure and always my aspiration to outdo my mentor. The public give me strong lyrics in song that reminds them of the Mighty Chalkie. I always look up to calypsonians such as Brother Valentino, Superior, All Rounder, Chalkdust, Lord Nelson, Kitchener, Trinidad Rio, Cro Cro, Black Stalin and the younger ones like Mark Eastman and Aaron Duncan.”

Gift said he has composed a number of calypsoes for the season, including Who’s the Fake and Stain Pedigree, but Travel Advisory remains his favourite.

Tobago Chalkie has no plans to retire from singing anytime soon and believes composing and singing calypso was his calling.

“Until I die they will hear my cry through calypso. I’ll sing calypso until the cow comes from the moon,” he said.