Swimmers miss Carifta ‘A’ mark Nt’l Age Group Long Course Swim Championship –

Zarek Wilson was the only swimmer to dip under a qualifying ‘A’ standard for the Carifta Games.

THE curtains closed on the Amateur Swimming Association’s (ASATT) National Age Group Long Course Swim Championship in Couva on Sunday night, with Zarek Wilson leaving the pool as the only swimmer to dip under a qualifying “A” standard for the Carifta Games.

The late session brought a close to an unusually quiet outing for many of the young swimmers who have represented TT with distinction on the international stage over the past year.

Wilson, who ranked second to Nikoli Blackman on the Boys 13-14 individual tally, made the Carifta “A” standard in the competition when he won the 200m butterfly final on Friday night, clocking two minutes 17.26 seconds. Wilson also won the 200m and 400m freestyle, 50m and 100m backstroke, as well as the 100m and 200m fly, which incredibly still saw him an individual overall runner-up to Blackman in the Boys 13-14 division, perhaps the most competitive category in the competition. Blackman won the 50m, 100m and 1500m freestyle, 200m backstroke, and the 200m and 400m individual medley (IM).

Nearly two dozen other Carifta “B” times and many more “C” times were achieved by the various swimmers over the course of the competition.

Those who claimed Carifta “B” standard times in their respective age groups include: Amelia Rajack, Amari Ash and Joy Blackett (Girls 11-12); Zoe Anthony (Girls 13-14);

Jada Chatoor, Jahmia Harley, Danielle Williams and Dashor Edwards (Girls 15-17); Wilson, Blackman, Kyle West and Johann-Matthew (Boys 13-14); and Aqeel Joseph (Boys 15-17).

Many others secured Carifta “C” times and will be strongly considered for the Carifta Swimming Championship, especially given the shortage of “A” qualifying times.

Results

Individual Rankings

Girls

8 and under

1 - Harmoni Nelson, Tidal Wave Aquatics, 54 points

2 - Asia-Marie Pouchet, Blue Dolphin SC, 32 points

3 - Katlyn Richards, Atlantis Aquatics SC, 29 points

9-10

1 - Keryn Burke, Atlantis Aquatics, 79 points

2 - Isabella Mendoza, Eagles Aquatics International, 55 points

3 - Ludmilla Guenther, Flying Fish, 43 points

11-12

1 - Amelia Rajack, Tidal Wave Aquatics, 77 points

2 - Lyla Browne, Flying Fish SC, 49 points

3 - Amari Ash, Tidal Wave Aquatics, 49 points

13-14

1 - Zoe Anthony, Marlins Swim Club, 81 points

1 - Gabrielle Vickles, Tidal Wave SC, 46.5 points

3 - Isabella Edwards, Tidal Wave Aquatics, 42 points

15-17

1 - Jada Chatoor, Marlins SC, 69 points

1 - Jahmia Harley, Tidal Wave Aquatics, 58 points

3 - Vrisnelit Faure, Torpedoes SC, 45 points

18 and over

1 - Ileana Bocage, Flying Fish SC, 55 points

2 - Courtney Lawrence, Marlins SC, 47 points

3 - Ornella Walker, Tobago YMCA, 45 points

Boys

8 and under

1 - Kyle Leera, Tidal Wave Aquatics, 54 points

2 - Qadir Lewis, Flying Fish, 38 points

3- Aaron Rajack, Tidal Wave Aquatics, 34 points

9-10

1 - Liam Carrington, Petrotrin Barracudas SC, 77 points

2 - Christiano Rivas, Unattached, 68 points

3 - Darren Belfon, Point Fortin Aqua Darts, 48 points

11-12

1 - Giovanni Rivas, Unattached, 81 points

2 - Khadeem Brathwaite, Marlins SC, 62 points

3- Andre Sandy, Point Fortin Aqua Darts, 53 points

13-14

1 - Nikoli Blackman, Marlins SC, 75 points

2 - Zarek Wilson, Blue Dolphins SC, 59 points

3 - Marquise Nelson, Atlantis Aquatics SC, 52 points

15-17

1 - Malik Nelson, Atlantis Aquatics, 63 points

2 - Gabriel Bynoe, Tidal Wave SC, 54 points

3 - Aqeel Joseph, Sea Hawks SC, 52 points

18 and over

1 - Josiah Pariag, Blue Dolphins SC, 51 points

2 - Cadell Lyons, Point Fortin Aqua Darts, 49 points

3 - Jeron Thompson, Flying Fish SC, 41 points.