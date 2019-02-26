Shiva Boys try to spoil Hillview SSCL title quest

HILLVIEW College can clinch the 2019 PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) 50-over premiership division title today with a victory in the penultimate round, but standing in Hillview's way would be an in form Shiva Boys Hindu College.

The teams will square off at the Sir Frank Worrell Cricket Ground, University of West Indies in St Augustine from 10 am. Leaders Hillview need 19 points to ensure the title stays at the Tunapuna-based school.

Third placed Shiva Boys have been in great form of late, winning its last two matches which have kept the team in the hunt for the title. If Shiva Boys upset Hillview today, the title will be decided in the final round on March 12.

Hillview coach Richard Kelly knows Shiva Boys will not be a pushover saying, "Shiva has always been a good side, it is a team that we can't take lightly. The players would be extra focused on the game tomorrow (today) and hopefully we could pull it off."

Kelly praised his players for the team effort, as a number of different players have played at a high level this season.

“It is fantastic because after losing seven players last year the onus is on those remaining, plus the new ones coming in to step up to the plate and they have done exactly that.”

Hillview will be playing close to its school compound and Kelly is hoping for support from the school population including students, teachers and parents.

Shiva Boys earned promotion to the premiership this season and team manager Shane Lutchman said he is satisfied that his team is in the title race.

"It is a big thing for us knowing that we just came up to the premiership from the championship last year. We are looking at creating an upset tomorrow (today), and at the same time hoping that somebody could create an upset against (second placed) Naparima tomorrow (today) and then we do the same in the last round because that will give us a good outside shot of winning the title."

Shiva Boys will play Naparima in the final round.

Lutchman said Shiva Boys have found top form at the right time leading the team to back-to-back victories. "Within the last couple games we have ironed out our little mistakes and I think now we have really gelled well and we are looking forward to continuing this momentum and hopefully get a favourable result."

TODAY'S FIXTURES

Hillview College vs Shiva Boys Hindu College, Sir Frank Worrell Ground

Naparima College vs Vishnu Boys Hindu College, Naparima Ground

Presentation College, Chaguanas vs Fatima, Presentation Ground

St Benedict's College vs Barrackpore West, Daren Ganga Recreation Ground

STANDINGS

Team*Pts

Hillview*87

Naparima*65

Shiva*65

St Benedict's*60

Fatima*58

Presentation*41

Vishnu*34

B'Pore West*9