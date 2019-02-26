Richards replaces Simmons in Red Force squad

FAST bowler Marlon Richards will replace Lendl Simmons on the TT Red Force squad for the team’s ninth round match against Windward Islands Volcanoes in the West Indies Four-Day Championships, starting on Thursday.

The match will take place at Windsor Park in Dominica. Red Force will miss the services of Simmons as the experienced batsman scored heavily in the two matches he played this season. Simmons is not available because he will be playing in the Pakistan Premier League T20 tournament.

Against Barbados Pride, in round seven, Simmons cracked 138 and 65, before scoring 20 and 59 versus Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the last round.

With three matches remaining last placed Red Force will be eager for a win to move up the standings.

TT SQUAD

Denesh Ramdin (captain), Jeremy Solozano, Joshua Da Silva, Marlon Richards, Jason Mohammed, Yannic Cariah, Imran Khan, Bryan Charles, Khary Pierre, Daniel St Clair, Odean Smith, Anderson Phillip, Tion Webster, Mervyn Dillon (coach), David Furlonge (manager/assistant coach), Jason Pilgrim (physio)