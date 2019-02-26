President’s Associates shine in South East cricket
KIMCHAN Mohammed slammed an unbeaten 131 for President’s Associates against Christian Conquerors in a Sunday League match in the TT Cricket Board’s South East Zone 50-over competition, recently.
Wasim Mohammed also scored 84 and Tareek Mohammed made 36 as President’s Associates rattled up 325 for four in a shortened 33-over contest. In reply, Christian Conquerors reached 80/5 in 12.5 overs, before rain brought a premature end to the fixture.
Musa Ali grabbed three for 38 for President’s Associates, but the match ended in a no result.
In the same competition President’s Associates have also notched up victories against Trenchtown by eight wickets, and Strivers by 13 runs; but were beaten by Sancho/St Julien for its only loss to date.
The impressive Sancho/St Julien are setting the pace in the T20 competition with two victories to date against Forest Reserve and Blended, while President’s Associates have one win so far, against Strivers.
SUMMARISED SCORES
Group A
February 16 - Round One
Sancho St Julien 365 (Brian Pegus 178) vs Blended 103 - Sancho St Julien won by 262 runs
President’s Associates 219/9 vs Strivers 152 - President’s Associates won by 67 runs
Tristar 117 vs Christian Conquerors 118/6 (T Yathali 52 not out) Christian Conquerors won by four wickets
Trenchtown 294/6 (Derrol Malchan 142, Joseph George 53, Willis Emmanuel 50) vs Forest Reserve 107 (Kelton Patrice 4/21) - Trenchtown won by 187 runs
February 17 - Round Two
Sancho/St Julien 329 vs President’s Associates 201 - Sancho/St Julien won by 128 runs
Tristar vs Blended - Tristar won by default
Trenchtown 132 vs Strivers 70 - Trenchtown won by 62 runs
Christian Conquerors vs Forest Reserve - Game postponed
Group B
February 16 - Round One
Valley Boys vs Cushe - Valley Boys won by default
Renown 295 (A Dennis 147) vs St Julien 186 - Renown won by 109 runs
Tableland 295 (B Harriott 112, L Peterson 78) vs St Mary’s 200 - Tableland won by 95 runs
February 17 - Round Two
Renown 177/8 vs Killdeer 96 - Renown won 81 runs
Valley Boys 255/9 vs St Mary’s 185 - Valley Boys won by 70 runs
Tableland 220 vs St Julien 150 - Tableland won by 70 runs
Group C
February 16 - Round One
New Grant 165 vs Untouchables 148 - New Grant won by 17 runs
Union 171 vs Rio Claro Sports 114 - Union won by 57 runs
Biche vs Santa Maria - Biche won by default
February 17 - Round Two
Untouchables 227 vs Union 228/8 - Union won by two wickets
New Grant 177/8 Vs Biche 128/4 - Biche by duckworth lewis method
Rio Claro Sports 140 vs Cedar Hill 90 - Rio Claro Sports won by 50 runs
T20 Scores
Round One - Group A
Sancho/St Julien 251 vs Forest Reserve 61 - Sancho/St Julien won by 190 runs
Strivers 99 vs President’s Associates 101/1 - President’s Associates won by nine wickets
Cedar Hill 76 vs Tableland 77/6 - Tableland won by four wickets
Untouchables 128/7 vs Valley Boys 129/0 - Valley Boys won by ten wickets
Round One - Group C
Santa Maria vs New Grant - Game postponed
Sancho/st Julien 167 vs Blended 81 - Sancho/St Julien won by 86 runs
Trenchtown 92/9 vs St Mary’s 93/4 - St Mary’s won by six wickets
All Games in Group B to be re-scheduled.
