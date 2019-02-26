President’s Associates shine in South East cricket

Kimchan Mohammed

KIMCHAN Mohammed slammed an unbeaten 131 for President’s Associates against Christian Conquerors in a Sunday League match in the TT Cricket Board’s South East Zone 50-over competition, recently.

Wasim Mohammed also scored 84 and Tareek Mohammed made 36 as President’s Associates rattled up 325 for four in a shortened 33-over contest. In reply, Christian Conquerors reached 80/5 in 12.5 overs, before rain brought a premature end to the fixture.

Musa Ali grabbed three for 38 for President’s Associates, but the match ended in a no result.

In the same competition President’s Associates have also notched up victories against Trenchtown by eight wickets, and Strivers by 13 runs; but were beaten by Sancho/St Julien for its only loss to date.

The impressive Sancho/St Julien are setting the pace in the T20 competition with two victories to date against Forest Reserve and Blended, while President’s Associates have one win so far, against Strivers.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Group A

February 16 - Round One

Sancho St Julien 365 (Brian Pegus 178) vs Blended 103 - Sancho St Julien won by 262 runs

President’s Associates 219/9 vs Strivers 152 - President’s Associates won by 67 runs

Tristar 117 vs Christian Conquerors 118/6 (T Yathali 52 not out) Christian Conquerors won by four wickets

Trenchtown 294/6 (Derrol Malchan 142, Joseph George 53, Willis Emmanuel 50) vs Forest Reserve 107 (Kelton Patrice 4/21) - Trenchtown won by 187 runs

February 17 - Round Two

Sancho/St Julien 329 vs President’s Associates 201 - Sancho/St Julien won by 128 runs

Tristar vs Blended - Tristar won by default

Trenchtown 132 vs Strivers 70 - Trenchtown won by 62 runs

Christian Conquerors vs Forest Reserve - Game postponed

Group B

February 16 - Round One

Valley Boys vs Cushe - Valley Boys won by default

Renown 295 (A Dennis 147) vs St Julien 186 - Renown won by 109 runs

Tableland 295 (B Harriott 112, L Peterson 78) vs St Mary’s 200 - Tableland won by 95 runs

February 17 - Round Two

Renown 177/8 vs Killdeer 96 - Renown won 81 runs

Valley Boys 255/9 vs St Mary’s 185 - Valley Boys won by 70 runs

Tableland 220 vs St Julien 150 - Tableland won by 70 runs

Group C

February 16 - Round One

New Grant 165 vs Untouchables 148 - New Grant won by 17 runs

Union 171 vs Rio Claro Sports 114 - Union won by 57 runs

Biche vs Santa Maria - Biche won by default

February 17 - Round Two

Untouchables 227 vs Union 228/8 - Union won by two wickets

New Grant 177/8 Vs Biche 128/4 - Biche by duckworth lewis method

Rio Claro Sports 140 vs Cedar Hill 90 - Rio Claro Sports won by 50 runs

T20 Scores

Round One - Group A

Sancho/St Julien 251 vs Forest Reserve 61 - Sancho/St Julien won by 190 runs

Strivers 99 vs President’s Associates 101/1 - President’s Associates won by nine wickets

Cedar Hill 76 vs Tableland 77/6 - Tableland won by four wickets

Untouchables 128/7 vs Valley Boys 129/0 - Valley Boys won by ten wickets

Round One - Group C

Santa Maria vs New Grant - Game postponed

Sancho/st Julien 167 vs Blended 81 - Sancho/St Julien won by 86 runs

Trenchtown 92/9 vs St Mary’s 93/4 - St Mary’s won by six wickets

All Games in Group B to be re-scheduled.