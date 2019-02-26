Pollonais kidnap accused denied bail 4th time

FOUR attempts to obtain bail by one of four people accused in the September kidnapping of businesswoman Kimberly Pollonais, 47, have now failed.

Yesterday, magistrate Alicia Chankar, presiding in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court, refused bail to Shain Steven, 37, of Princes Town.

She also advised his co-accused Gregory James, 46, of La Brea, to apply to a judge in chambers for bail.

Last week Thursday Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds, in the San Fernando High Court, denied Steven’s third application.

His second bid for bail was in October,on the ground that he was diabetic and incarceration had taken a toll on his health. Justice Gillian Lucky refused bail on that occasion.

That application came after he and three co-accused had appeared in October before senior magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine after their arrest.

They are SRP Ian Dwarika, 44; PC Shaundell Euin, 24; and James. They were all refused bail.

The four are charged with kidnapping Pollonais, the mother of three, on September 7, after she left the C-3 mall, Corinth Village, San Fernando. She was rescued on September 10 by police led by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

Attorney Annalee Girwar, instructed by attorney Indira Binda, submitted to Ramsumair-Hinds on Thursday that Steven was not getting medication regularly in prison to treat his diabetic condition. The judge denied the application on the ground that the medication was available both inside and outside the prison.

Also appearing yesterday before Chankar were Dwarika, Euin and James. Both Dwarika and Euin have been able to secure bail of $300,000.

Chankar advised Steven and James to apply to a judge in chambers. They will reappear on March 25.