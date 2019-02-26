No mandatory reporting, so child abuse continues

Hanif Benjamin, Chairman of Children's Authority and Assistant Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne of Children Protection Unit The Special Select Committee of Senate on Sexual Offences Amendment Bill 2019, J Hamilton Maurice Room, Parliament Building, Waterfront, Port of Spain, Tuesday, February 26, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

CHILDREN'S Authority chairman Hanif Benjamin has expressed concern that a lack of mandatory reporting provisions has resulted in children remaining in abusive situations.

He was speaking yesterday at the first public meeting of the Special Select Committee (SSC) on the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill as the SSC met with officials of the police, Prison Service and the authority.

Benjamin said in its submission to the SSC the authority requested an amendment to mandatory reporting.

"The statistics has shown us, the evidence has shown us, where too many of our children who are abused continue to remain in abusive situations because of non-mandatory reporting, whether it is mothers not reporting stepfathers or uncles, whether it is because of economic status, or whatever is the situation."

He said mandatory reporting was being considered in the bill, "so we are excited about that fact."

SSC chairman Clarence Rambharat asked about adults in position of trust in relation to a child, such as a schoolteacher or health worker, having a mandatory requirement to report matters of sexual abuse. Children's Authority legal services manager Sharlene Jaggernauth said Section 31 of the amended version of the Sexual Offences Act does contemplate teachers, medical practitioners and "front-line persons" being bound by the mandatory provision. She also said the authority has suggested mandatory reporting be attached to the broader range of sexual offences in the development of the Children Act 2012.

SSC member Gerald Ramdeen asked Benjamin if children in TT were maturing at an earlier age than years before. He answered yes, and said the social environment children were being brought up in now was much different than years ago.

"And definitely the elements therein allows for children to be more exposed to a number of stimuli from the environment."

Ramdeen said sexual offences were being committed by younger and younger children, and children under the age of 12 were engaging in sexual activity and becoming pregnant. He questioned whether the age of 12 was too high to protect children from being liable for criminal activity for all the sexual offences under the act.