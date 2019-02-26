Murder suspect asked neighbour for shovel to bury body

A 25-year-old woman is in police custody after she chopped a 74-year-old man to death and went to the victim's neighbour's home to ask for a shovel to bury the body.

Police said the man, Trevor Johnson was at his Savannah Drive, Sangre Grande home at around 1.30 am today when he was visited by the woman.

The suspect later told police that Johnson tried to talk her into having sex with him. She said she got angry, left his house and returned armed with a cutlass, chopping him on the left side of his neck. The woman then went to one of the man's neighbours to ask for a shovel borrowed, telling the neighbour, "I just killed someone."

Villagers made a citizens arrest and called the Sangre Grande Police who arrived some minutes later along with the district medical officer. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman who operates a burger cart in the area is in police custody.