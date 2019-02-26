Ministry moves to stop illegal dumping in Tunapuna

The Health Ministry has served a litter removal order under the Litter Act on the contractor hired by the St Augustine Private Hospital to dispose of its medical waste.

Residents reported on Monday that the private hospital's waste had been illegally dumped in an empty lot in Palm Drive, St John's Road, Tunapuna. Staff from the County Medical Officer of Health for St George East investigated and said while they did find illegally dumped waste, no biohazardous waste was found.

Ministry officials also visited the hospital to ensure its waste disposal was in accordance with best practice and interviewed residents in the area where the waste was dumped. The ministry also communicated with the Ministry of Rural and Local Government so that the appropriate municipal corporation could act against illegal dumping on the site.

Under the Public Health Ordinance and the Litter Act people can be charged for dumping and may be fined and imprisoned if found guilty.

Private hospitals must apply for a licence through the Health Ministry and comply with the rules and regulations.

The ministry said it will enforce all laws and relevant regulations necessary to safeguard the health of the population.