Machel: TT music, culture can promote tourism

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell, right, soca superstar Machel Montano, left, and CEO of TTL Camille Campbell following a meeting at the Ministry of Tourism last Thursday. PHOTO COURTESY MIN OF TOURISM

SOCA STAR Machel Montano says TT’s culture has the potential for generating economic benefits to the country if given more attention. He made the observation during a visit to the Ministry of Tourism on Thursday morning.

Montano met with Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell and, according to a release from the ministry about the meeting, they “agreed to find definitive ways to collaborate on initiatives to promote our country’s tourism offerings, including soca music internationally.”

The release said the ministry had invited Montano in recognition of his reach and influence.

Mitchell said Montano was not just an entertainer but an innovator who, through his creative efforts, has transformed the Carnival calendar.

“He is always improving his product and sets a very high standard for the industry.”

The release said during the 45-minute meeting, Montano told Mitchell that for years focus was placed on the oil and sugar industries, while insufficient attention was given to the country’s music and other culture. He said tradition and technology must be brought together in the interest of advancing the culture.

Mitchell thanked Montano for “unofficially promoting TT’s culture and our destination to our benefit for decades.” Mitchell also indicated the ministry would continue to collaborate with the soca superstar through Tourism Trinidad Ltd to advance this country’s tourism product.

Mitchell was accompanied by Trinidad Tourism Ltd’s CEO Camille Campbell, and Montano’s manager Che Kothar was also present. Campbell noted the value of partnering and said Montano’s media archives could be integrated into the promotion of TT’s tourism product globally.