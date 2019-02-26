Holy Cross U-20 boys defeat Arima Central 47-40 East Zone Secondary Schools’ Basketball League

HOLY Cross College rebounded from their opening day defeat with a confidence-boosting 47-40 victory over Arima Central Secondary in the latter’s East Zone Secondary Schools’ Basketball League Boys Under-20 division season debut, Monday.

The match took place at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua, with one other Boys Under-20 and Under-15 fixture.

Leading Holy Cross to victory Samuel Waldron and Rohan Khanai, both of whom finished on 12 points and were later awarded a joint-MVP award for the match. Joshua Sheppard put on a blistering MVP performance, finishing the day as the joint-leading scorer with 24 points, albeit in an unsuccessful outing for Arima North.

The other Boys Under-20 fixture was a low-scoring affair in which St George’s College picked up their first win after two matches,beating San Juan North Secondary 28-20 in response to their 37-29 defeat to El Dorado East Secondary five days prior. Micaiah Dyett led for St George’s with 16 points. For San Juan, Uriel Armour was the top scorer with eight points.

In the day’s opening fixture, both Hillview College and Tunapuna Secondary opened their account in the Boys Under-15 division, with the Hillview leaving with a 34-28 victory. Scoring all but 10 of the winning team’s points was Christian Zoe, who would end the day as the other joint-leading scorer, picking up the match MVP award.

Action continued yesterday at the Maloney Indoor Sports Arena with three matches and will resume today with another triple-header at the same venue.

At 1 pm, Tunapuna Secondary will take on the Caribbean Union College (CUC) in both teams’ first Under-17 match, followed by a clash between El Dorado East and St Joseph’s College, also a season-opening match for both teams, at 2 pm.

Finally, Trinity College East, who edged Holy Cross by a single point in their opening Boys Under-20 match last week, will take on an Arima Central team seeking a first win after Monday’s loss.