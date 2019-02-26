Good Samaritan on defusing suicide attempt: I looked at him like a brother

Jelani Uri Samuel is one of the people credited with luring down a patient from the roof of the Port of Spain General Hospital where he threatened to jump from this afternoon.

A Petit Valley man who took his father to the Port of Spain General Hospital for a check-up earlier today is being hailed a hero after he and others coaxed a disgruntled patient down from the roof top of the clinic block where the man threatened to jump.

Jelani Uri Samuel, 34, said he was waiting for his father to finish his check-up when he heard a commotion in the car park at midday. Samuel said when he went to investigate, he saw someone standing on the roof, threatening to jump.

"All I was thinking at the time was about was God, the entire situation. I saw him (the patient) as one of my own brothers and I didn't want anyone to have to deal with the horror of seeing him fall from that height.

"I didn't know him, but I heard someone refer to him as Atiba, so I used that to try and get to talk to him. I tried to relate to him on a personal level. I was confident it would turn out okay, but it was very tense for everyone."

Samuel said he was frustrated at the fact that some onlookers chose to take out their phones and record the man on the roof top rather than help to coax him down. At least person was heard on a video posted to social media, telling the man to jump quick since he (the onlooker) had only a few minutes left of his lunch hour to take in the scenes. Samuel said this was a sad reflection of TT society.

"I was really angry when I saw people recording the incident instead of trying to help. I wanted to slap those phones away. I mean you're seeing a man's life hanging in the balance but you want to capture it on video? We are losing it as a society if we continue to ignore the pain of another human being like that."

Samuel said after the man was lured down from the roof, he was taken to a room where he was being treated and counselled by hospital staff. It is uncertain how the man got to the roof top in the first place. Belmont police are investigating.