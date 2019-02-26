Francis defends kaiso crown from 10th position

Anthony “All Rounder” Hendrickson picks number 13 at the drawing of positions for the National Calypso Monarch Finals yesterday, at Kaiso House, Queen’s Park Savannah. The competition comes off tomorrow.

The 16 chosen calypsonians fresh from performing at Calypso Fiesta at Skinner Park, San Fernando, drew yesterday for positions for the National Calypso Monarch finals, which is a part of Kaisorama. This will be held tomorrow at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Dawren “Pharoah” (sic) Greenidge drew first position and National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters drew ninth. Defending monarch Helon Francis will perform in tenth position.

The oldest performer on the stage, Anthony “All Rounder” Hendrickson, will perform in 13th position, and he had some advice to give the other calypsonians, telling them “to unite.”

All Rounder began performing in 1967 and is most known for songs such as Jimmy Swaggart, Body Wine, Talking Baby and, of more recent vintage, Garlic Sauce. He said to Newsday at yesterday’s drawing at Kaiso House Calypso Tent in the Savannah, “I try to talk to them...Go there, sing good, remember your lyrics and put on your dan dan (fancy clothes).”

He said that was the time they should be saying nice things to one another, and he wanted to see the fun and camaraderie return to calypso.

Asked if he felt calypso was in good hands with today’s youth, All Rounder said, “Calypso is in more than good hands. The young people standing up to represent the country and the culture.” He said the National Joint Action Committee (NJAC) did a wonderful job bringing younger people into calypso, and he even had grandchildren in calypso. Look out for All Rounder as he performs in 13th position at the finals.