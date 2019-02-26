Ex-Pro League boss calls on Awai to apologise

Sam Phillip

FORMER TT Pro League chairman Sam Phillip wants a public apology from director of football at North East Stars Michael Awai, after he said Phillip and president of the TT Super League Keith Look Loy were appointed illegally.

In a TT Guardian article yesterday, Awai said Phillip and Look Loy were illegally made members of the TT Football Association (TTFA) board at a reconvened Annual General Meeting on December 23, 2017. Awai claims Phillip and Look Loy were illegally made members of the board as decisions relating to appointments or dismissals of officers could not have been made according to Article 24, paragraph 3(Quorum of the General Meeting) of the TTFA constitution.

Awai said there needed to be a quorum at the reconvened meeting for officers to be elected.

The former Pro League chairman said, Awai is misinformed saying only in a first meeting is a quorum mandatory. “The first meeting (there needs to be a quorom), but once we reconvene you don’t need a quorom.” Phillip said in a first meeting involving the TTFA a quorum is 50 per cent plus one.

He said even if there needed to be a quorum at the reconvened meeting there was more than half of the 49-member TTFA present at the reconvened meeting.

Phillip wants an apology from Awai. “I am asking Mr Awai to correct that statement publicly, apologise to Mr Look Loy and myself by correcting that statement – he is wrong. He (Awai) is misleading the football public.”

Phillip was upset Awai was bringing his name into disrepute. “I want to remind Mr Awai – you see that word illegally – I don’t involve myself in anything illegal.”

The former TT Pro League chairman said Awai should do something for TT football. “The word illegal is a strong word and I don’t believe in illegal business in no way and I want to clear up that. I want to ask Mr Awai what has he done for football in the last ten years?”