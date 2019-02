EBC not approached about Venezuelans

THE Elections and Boundaries Commission yesterday said it has not been approached to consider the establishment and maintenance of a register of Venezuelans who have fled Venezuela owing to the current political crisis there.

In a statement, the EBC said such a register would require an amendment to the legislation which governs its operations.

The commission also said it met on February 14 with a delegation from the Opposition United National Congress (UNC). At that meeting, the registration of Venezuelans to vote in this year's local government elections and next year's general election was raised.

The EBC informed the UNC at that meeting that it can only act in the strictest accordance with the Representation of the People Act. The commission said it has no authority or power to register anyone who by law does not qualify to be an elector.

On Monday, the Opposition Leader expressed concern that the EBC was registering Venezuelan migrants to vote in upcoming elections.

Congress of the People (COP) leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan and Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) leader David Abdulah dismissed Kamla Persad-Bissessar's concerns. Seepersad-Bachan said, "They are not citizens of TT."

The COP leader said she does not believe that TT is in a situation where migrants are being automatically registered to vote. Seepersad-Bachan opined this would subvert the whole democratic process.

Abdulah said the country's laws are clear about the process whereby foreign nationals can be granted citizenship. He observed Persad-Bissessar made no similar claims about the Chinese or any other foreigners who have come to work in TT in recent years, and described Persad-Bissessar's statement as "fearmongering and scare tactics."

Sections 15 to 17 of the Constitution outline the criteria by which a person is regarded as a citizen of TT by birth or descent. These criteria cater for situations before and after the current constitution came into effect.

Seepersad-Bachan and Abdulah also weighed in on National Security Minister Stuart Young's statement that Government is considering a policy that would allow Venezuelan migrants to work for a year in TT.

"It requires a proper policy framework," Seepersad-Bachan said. Adding that the private sector has been complaining of labour shortages. Seepersad-Bachan said there was nothing wrong with some migrant workers filling that shortage and boosting production.

She observed that over time, many citizens availed themselves of training opportunities to improve their skills.

Abdulah said the MSJ has advocated that Government put forward a policy on migrant workers, which would allow migrants to work in TT and prevent them from being exploited.