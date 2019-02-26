DCP: Children as sex offenders on the rise

(Left) DCP Harold Phillip of Crime and Support, Senior Superintendent John Frederick of Court and Process and Assistant Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne of Children Protection Unit during the Special Select Committee of Senate on Sexual Offences Amendment Bill. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

DEPUTY Commissioner of Police Harold Phillip says the number of children committing sexual offences is on the rise.

He was speaking Tuesday at the first public meeting of the Special Select Committee (SSC) on the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill as the SSC met with officials of the TTPS, Prison Service and the Children's Authority.

SSC member Jennifer Baptiste-Primus said the TTPS in its submission asked for children to be included in a sexual offenders registry and asked what was the experience in TT with child offenders.

Phillip replied: "When the TTPS reviews incidents involving children especially under the Children's Act we are of the view that, given the increasing numbers of children who seem to be engaging in sexual offences we are of the view that it is very, very important that they be tracked and monitored."

He said even as there is rehabilitation it is very important to ensure the offenders' parents are given responsibility under the bill to assist in ensuring they comply with the law.

"We saw the merit in provision being made to ensure that children are also monitored under this bill."

Baptiste-Primus asked him to provide statistics and Phillip replied he had received them but they was still being perused and he promised to submit them by next week Friday. He also said the list of child sex offenders should not be public.

Children's Authority chairman Hanif Benjamin said in the authority's more than 272 sexual abuse cases there was a serious overlap as children who were once victims had become perpetrators. He questioned whether court oversight and probation would be sufficient to monitor children charged as sexual offenders.