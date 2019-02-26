N Touch
Tuesday 26 February 2019
follow us
News

Man coaxed off hospital roof

CROWDS gathered at the Port of Spain General Hospital at midday after a young man, wearing a backpack, was seen on the roof of the medical institution.

The man identified only as "Atiba" who attempted to jump off the clinic block was coaxed down from the roof by a good Samaritan.

Newsday understands that the man was being counselled by hospital staff
.
Fire officers said by the time they got to the scene the man was lured down the roof of the building by a civilian.

In a video seen on social media one onlooker was heard shouting to the man on the roof to "jump quick nah man" since he only had a few more minutes left of his lunch hour and had to leave soon to go back to work.

Today's Most Popular
Today's Most Popular
Comments

Reply to "Man coaxed off hospital roof"

News