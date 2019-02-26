CoP: ‘I didn’t shut down Marabella Kiddies Carnival’

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith

COMMISSIONER of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith is denying he gave instructions to pull the plug on Sunday’s Marabella Kiddies Carnival, an hour before it was scheduled to end.

One band was before the judges on stage, and three others were waiting their turn to be judged when the Marabella police ordered competition stopped.

Chairman of the Marabella Festival Council Allan Campbell said he was told by a sergeant from the Marabella station that the instructions came from Griffith. Campbell said he was told the CoP did not want children on the streets after 6 pm for safety reasons, and because they would have to attend school the next day.

But in a WhatsApp message Griffith said, “Nope. Never gave any such instructions.”

On Sunday, Campbell said while he had no problem with that advice, which he believed at the time came from Griffith, it should have been conveyed to the organisation when it applied for permission to host the programme.

"I have no problem with that," he said. "Six o’clock in February and six o’clock in December, the lighting condition is different. In February, you lose daylight around 6.30 pm.

"Never mind that, there is something called discretion that the CoP should exercise and give authority to his police officers to exercise also.’’

"In the 35 years we have been holding this competition, there has never been an incident at Kiddies Carnival or at Monday night mas. This year we had a record 22 bands registered and when I got instructions from the sergeant at the Marabella police station, I dutifully obeyed and brought the Carnival to an end. ‘’

"I am making a cultural appeal to the Commissioner that during this Carnival season to use his discretion and give that authority to his officers to use their discretion at certain times.’’

In his message Griffith said he had already communicated with the relevant commanders that discretion should be exercised according to the circumstances.

“A degree of flexibility must always be a principle in policing as long as it does not affect the safety and security of citizens. I have briefed all relevant commanders accordingly.”

San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello was also approached for a comment before Griffith’s denial and said he supported what he then believed was the Commissioner’s stance.

"There are two sides to the coin. I support the Commissioner wanting children off the streets at 6 pm, in terms of their safety and having to go to school the next day.

"What went wrong, I think, was that the police may have been misguided in granting permission. They should have given permission from 1 pm-6 pm instead of between 2 pm and 7 pm.’’

Regrello said now the matter was in the open, better arrangements could be made going forward.