Central Trinidad begs for water

ON the heels of complaints that several communities in the Couva South constituency have been without a pipe borne water supply for several weeks comes word that communities in Central Trinidad are also begging the WASA, “to open up the water lines.”

In a statement, activist Paras Ramoutar said the areas hardest hit by the water shortage include Caparo, Rajkumar Trace, Sharpe Road, Santa Phillipa, Chickland Road, Todds Road, Brasso Piedra and Carr Trace.

“This is water crisis without any end in sight. People are suffering, and no one cares, yet WASA bills are on time in the mail for payment for a service that is not provided.

“You cannot blame the weather condition for failing to supply water to hundreds of families in the central area. It is government’s role to provide such an important commodity for human survival, and it continues to fail.”

He said a forensic investigation should be conducted in WASA as it receives annual subventions from government for the delivery of water.