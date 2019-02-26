Caricom chair commends PM on Venezuela peace process

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley (left) and Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dennis Moses at a Caricom meeting in St Kitts yesterday.

CARICOM chairman and Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Timothy Harris has commended Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley for their dedication to promoting and supporting a peaceful resolution to the situation in Venezuela.

He was speaking Tuesday at the opening session of the 30th Inter-sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caricom being held in St Kitts attended by Dr Rowley and other regional leaders.

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) in a release reported on remarks by Harris at the opening session in which he said the region must use unity as a weapon and a shield.

“As small states, it is our duty to stand together and advocate for adherence to the principles espoused and codified in the international multilateral organisations and institutions. It is our only hope to stymie those who would conduct global affairs on the basis of might being right.

“Our community could be justifiably proud of our stance and our efforts to help the people of Venezuela resolve their crisis. I have no doubt in my mind that the principled position taken by Caricom, working with like-minded countries, has prevented, so far, a catastrophe on our borders. We will continue to urge that dialogue is the only way to achieve a lasting solution.”

Rowley arrived in St Kitts on Monday evening together with Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dennis Moses. The regional meeting began yesterday and ends today. Finance Minister Colm Imbert is acting as prime minister until Rowley’s return Wednesday.