Call to TT writers to produce play for BBC radio

TO commemorate TT's staging of Carifesta this year, local company TriniGoodMedia is collaborating with UK production House Sparklab Productions to find three 30-minute plays that will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3.

The call for ideas for these plays is targeted at playwrights based in TT. The completed plays will air on various platforms during Carifesta which runs from August 19-25 and later during the year on BBC Radio 3 in the UK, said a media release.

The plays will also be available on the BBC 3 website for two weeks after they're broadcast.

Sparklab's creative director Melanie Harris said the aim is to promote new and original work from TT.

"These stories must be original ideas, not re-workings of old material," she said.

She also said there are particular themes the BBC is interested in: "Domestic stories, inter-generational stories, and the creeping influence of America in the Caribbean are what the BBC is looking for."

She urged playwrights to be original and tell stories that resonate with them.

"Think character first and foremost. Resist the temptation to tell stories based on what’s happening in the news, or stories you think will appeal to an international audience," she said. "This is a chance for you to create a drama about something that matters to you and to the audience at Carifesta. We want 21st-century stories that reflect life now."

The deadline for sending ideas is March 13. No late submissions can be accepted, the release said.

Trini Good Media co-founder Franka Philip said the opportunity is a great one for writers in TT.

"A number of Trinidadians have won widespread acclaim for their work in recent years, particularly in short-story writing, and more have been shortlisted for prestigious literary awards, so it's clear that the talent is more than present here.

"Carifesta also presents a great opportunity to be heard by a wide audience, locally, regionally and in the Caribbean diaspora," Philip said. "The BBC staging these plays on one of the UK's best loved stations is fantastic and playwrights should take this very seriously."

TriniGoodMedia suggested the following checklist for writers who want to pursue the opportunity.

Before you start, ask yourself these questions: Why this story? Why now? Why am I the best person to tell it?

If you have a good story with strong characters and time to write it between March and June this year then:

write up your idea in no more than one page, with a beginning, middle and an end;

include an example of your writing or a link to something TriniGoodMedia can read;

ideally draft one sample scene of the drama to give a sense of character, dialogue and style;

include a short biography of you as a writer;

E-mail ideas to: mel@sparklabproductions.com and info@trinigoodmedia.com by 12 pm (TT time) by March 13.

Plays will be read and writers contacted by March 20. The shortlisted writers will be commissioned for a fee to write a first draft by April 24. They will also be supported by an experienced radio producer to write a first draft and at least two further drafts by the end of June for recording in Trinidad in July.

For more info: Franka Philip – 708-6362 or e-mail: info@trinigoodmedia.com