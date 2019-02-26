Brian London wins “Professor” Philmore competition

CALYPSONIAN Brian London’s name will forever be immortalised as the winner of the one-time Ken "Professor" Philmore calypso competition.

London walked away with the crown on Sunday night, at the San Fernando city auditorium, with a composition called Special Invitation. The competition brought to an end a week of celebration of cultural icons who died last year, including panmen Philmore and Steve Achaiba, calypsonians Brother Superior and Composer, and masman Roland St George.

The week started with the shortest street in San Fernando being named in Philmore’s honour, followed by an exhibition, lecture, premier of the film Mural By the Sea, and calypso on Library Corner.

Calypsonians who wrote or sang songs about Philmore were invited to compete for the $10,000 first prize.

During his performance, London left the stage to serenade Philmore’s wife, Sophia, in the audience. He told her that Philmore was in a happy place.

This is proving to be a big year for the London family as his nephew Ronaldo London, who sings with the Kaiso Showkase tent, was crowned Young King 2019. His other nephew, Ronaldo's brother Rivaldo, walked away with the Junior Calypso Monarch title at the Queen's Park Savannah yesterday (Monday).

The competition was keen among the nine finalists in the Philmore competition, including veteran Edwin "Crazy" Ayoung who placed fifth with his composition, I’ll Be There.

Tricia Hamilton, who sang the Darren Sheppard composition, Heart of Love, which NLCB Fonclaire played for Panorama, lit up the stage with her performance, but had to settle for fourth place.

Sherma Bass, singing You Deserve a Crown, placed second, with Cindy Chadban (Tribute to Pro) placing third. Also competing were Patricia Smith with Bow In Heaven, Bruce Greenidge with Pan Hero, Sherwyn Mitchell with We Miss You, and Sling Davis who sang Play Pan Like Pro, placing sixth to ninth.

Guest artiste and Philmore's close friend, Grammy award winner Anslem Douglas, had the audience dancing as he brought the curtains down on the show.

San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello, who presented the prize to London, recalled the passion and outpouring of love expressed by people here and abroad, and the promise by so many to play his signature hit, Pan by Storm, for Panorama upon his passing.

Regrello said, as mayor he felt it was his responsibility to do his part to immortalise Philmore. He said when he heard so many songs being composed about him from as early as November last year – songs which would have languished without any recognition – a committee was formed to honour Philmore and the competition was born.