BP: First gas from Angelin

BPTT Angelin platform Photo courtesy BPTT

BP has announced its first gas production from the Angelin project.

In a release Tuesday BP said Angelin, the third major project to begin production for BP globally in 2019 and which builds on significant Trinidad business and adds to the advantaged gas portfolio, was delivered on time and under budget.

The Angelin development, originally discovered by the El Diablo well in 1995, includes a new platform and four wells. It is located 60 kilometres off the South-east coast of Trinidad in a water depth of approximately 65 metres.

The new platform, BPTT’s 15th installation offshore TT, has a production capacity of 600 million standard cubic feet a day (mmscfd). Gas flows from the platform to the existing Serrette hub via a new 21-kilometre pipeline.

BP Upstream chief executive Bernard Looney said: “This safe and successful start-up, less than two years after sanction, is a credit to our BP teams and contractors. Angelin is BP’s 22nd new upstream project to come online in just over three years and reflects our commitment to do what we said we would, safely and competitively.”

BPTT regional president Claire Fitzpatrick added: “BPTT is proud to deliver our promise of first gas from Angelin in the first quarter of 2019. Angelin is the next step in fulfilling our long-term development plan in Trinidad and will play an important role in enabling us to deliver our production commitments, which could potentially include up to $8 billion of investment in several more major projects over the next 10 years.”

BP said Angelin is BPTT’s first major project development supported by the application of ocean bottom cable seismic acquisition with advanced processing, allowing enhanced imaging of its reservoirs in the Columbus basin offshore Trinidad. BP started up two new gas projects in Trinidad – Juniper and Trinidad Onshore Compression – in 2017 and recently announced the sanction of another two developments – Cassia Compression and Matapal – expected to come on stream in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Angelin is BP’s third major upstream project start-up in 2019, following Constellation in the US Gulf of Mexico and the second stage of the West Nile Delta development offshore Egypt.