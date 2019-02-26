Board approves Camara appointment TTFA has new general secretary

THE TT Football Association (TTFA) has, by secret ballot, approved the appointment of Camara David to the role as the association’s general secretary after several months of speculation and uncertainty.

He replaced Justin Latapy-George, brother of former national midfielder Russell Latapy, whose contract came to an end on November 30 but remained active in the position.

Latapy-George will relinquish the post on Thursday, before David officially replaces him a day later.

The revelation came following a reconvened TTFA board meeting, on Monday, when TTFA president David John-Williams cast the deciding vote after a deadlock of five votes for, fives votes against and an abstention. Two members were absent.

In a media release issued by TTFA media officer Shaun Fuentes yesterday, David was quoted as saying he was “excited to be part of the FA’s thrust to continue taking TT’s football forward.

“I am thankful for the faith the president and the board of the TTFA has put in me and I am very optimistic about the challenges ahead with God’s guidance,” David said, adding, “The association is slowly but surely finding its feet on solid ground and I’m excited to be part of the change.

“Bringing back the public’s trust in the association and their love for the game is key and part of the major objectives I intend to achieve.”

Apart from a new precedent being set by the collection of votes by secret ballot at the first part of the board meeting last week and the reconvened meeting Monday, David’s appointment was not otherwise without controversy.

Latapy-George was backed at the TTFA’s AGM last year when board members passed an unanimous motion calling on John-Williams to extend his contract.

In December, David – still without an official position within the TTFA – accompanied John-Williams to a FIFA Forward Workshop in Barbados, which was targeted directly to presidents and general secretaries of regional football associations. The move led to widespread speculation that John-Williams was preparing David for the position.

The move was described by several board members including Keith Look Loy as “disrespectful” to the board and specifically Latapy-George, who remained active and paid in the capacity of general-secretary.

Following the workshop, David’s name appeared on FIFA’s website (fifa.com) identifying him the organisation’s general secretary. It was removed a day later after it was highlighted by the media.

David is a part-time lecturer at the University of the West Indies and former TT Super League general secretary. He holds a FIFA Master’s degree in management, law and humanities of sport.

The TTFA in its press release noted it “wishes to thank Mr Latapy for his services to the organisation and sincerely wishes him the best in his future endeavors.”

In an interview with Newsday earlier this month, the outgoing general secretary said he and John-Williams discussed his re-appointment twice, “once, prior to my contract ending in November, in which he asked me to stay on...and then on January 2 when he articulated a position.” Latapy-George did not say what that position was.