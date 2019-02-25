Young: Stiffer penalties for rogue prison officers

National Security Minister Stuart Young.

National Security Minister Stuart Young said he intends to lay in Parliament legislation that would allow for better protection of prison officers and other members of the protective services while off duty, while also imposing stiffer penalties for those found breaking the law.

Speaking at a handing-over ceremony for stab-proof vests at the Ministry of National Security, Temple Court, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, Young said he intended to put the legislation before Parliament over the next few weeks, and if passed, it would mean harder penalties for both criminals and rogue officers.

The legislation was initially being developed for the prison officers, he said, but "We realised it would be applicable to all arms of the protective services.

"This legislation is twofold. It is meant to protect the officers in increasing the sentences and fines for people who commit acts of violence against the prison officers.

"On the other hand, we are also seeking to increase the fines and sentences for any corrupt prison officers – that's how it started. Any officers found taking narcotics and other illegal items onto the prison compound will be dealt with in this legislation."

Young said the first draft of the proposed law was before the Legislative Reform Committee for review.

President of the Prison Officers Association Ceron Richards, who was also at the press conference, called on independent parliamentarians and members of the opposition to support this legislation, as it would better ensure the safety of officers on and off the job.