Wilson claims more Carifta qualifying times

Zarek Wilson.

NATIONAL youth swimmer Zarek Wilson picked up where he left off at the National Age Group Long Course Swimming Championships yesterday morning, securing another ‘B’ standard when he topped the Boys 13-14 100m butterfly preliminaries.

At the National Aquatic Centre, in Balmain, Couva, Wilson clocked one minute, 01.52 seconds, ducking under the Carifta ‘B’ standard of 1:01.71, while the three runners-up in the preliminaries, Aaron Stuart, Johann-Matthew Matamoro and Kadon Williams made the ‘C’ times, and will likely be considered for national team selection for the Carifta Games.

The 100m butterfly final and several other finals concluded after press time last evening.

By then, Wilson was the only athlete to obtain an ‘A’ standard time for Carifta qualification, doing so in the 200m butterfly final on Friday.

Wilson also attained more qualifying standards than any other swimmers, dipping below the ‘B’ standard in the 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle finals, 50m and 100m backstroke and the 200m IM. His age group rival and national team-mate Nikoli Blackman secured the ‘B’ standard in the 100m and 400m freestyle and 200m IM. Kyle West in the Boys 13-14 division, qualified for the 50m and 100m events and obtained a ‘C’ standard in the 100m breaststroke.

Amelia Rajack, in the Girls 11-12 division, won the 50m prelims and 100m freestyle finals below the ‘B’ mark, while Joy Blackett, in the same division, also dipped below the standard in the 100m breaststroke prelims and final, 200m breaststroke final and 50m butterfly final.

Amari Ash shone in both the Girls 11-12 50m breaststroke prelims and final, winning both below Carifta ‘B’ standards.

Danielle Williams attained the ‘B’ time in the Girls 15-17 50m freestyle prelims, clocking exactly on the required mark of 27.68 seconds, while Jada Chatoor secured her ‘B’ times in the 200m butterfly and 400m IM.

Jahmia Harley will join them after her win and ‘B’ qualifying mark in the 100m backstroke final.

As expected, Zoe Anthony secured her qualifying standards in a number of Girls 13-14 division events, including the 200m freestyle, 200m IM, 100m and 200m breaststroke and 400m IM.