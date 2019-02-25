Water woes in Couva: Rain saves the day

Councillor Allan "Taxi" Seepersad right speaking about woter woes the people of the Couva South constituency are facing on a daily basis . Seated next to him at left is, Chairman of the Couva Tabquite Talparo Tegional Corporation Henry Awong, at Couva South Constituency office recently . Photo by Vashti Singh

IN light of the current water woes of Couva residents, many were happy for the rain over the weekend. They were able to collect the much-needed water in barrels and tanks and use it for watering plants, laundry and cleaning their homes.

Resident of Culcutta No 2 Zaiard Mohammed said he tried everything possible to get a supply of water but to no avail. Today marks 18 days since there has been a pipeborne water supply in his area.

“I was told that there was water on the western end of the overpass, but none came further. It appears the turncocks are at fault,” Mohammed said.

He told Newsday he contacted WASA’s office several times to report the problem and to request a truckborne supply.

“I was told to call back to confirm the availability of trucks in the Freeport area.

"On another occasion I was told by a customer service representative that their trucks are only servicing the north region.

"Further to that I was told to seek alternative assistance privately and purchase water from contractors.”

Mohammed is calling on Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte to look into this matter as WASA service representatives are directing Couva residents to buy water for survival.

Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh said the water crisis continues in his constituency, as people living in Indian Trail, Dow Village, Calcutta Road, Central Park, and Talparo have had no water for more than three weeks.

“Residents are still paying $3,000 for a truckload,” Indarsingh said.

Apart from this huge sum, residents are paying twice their usual electricity bills because they must use their water pumps 24 hours a day when there is no water supply.

Indarsingh also said the Couva West Secondary School is still out of water.

“WASA is non-functional in Couva, and we don’t know what is happening with the desalination plant in Point Lisas, as very often we hear that the desal plant is down.”

Councilor for Balmain/Calcutta Arelene Ramesar said the Couva/Talparo regional Corporation met with WASA representatives on January 20 and she pointed out that there was a huge leak from which a lot of water ran out at the corner of Photograph Road and Balmain.

“It took WASA 21 days to repair the leak. During this time there was no water in this area,” Ramesar said.

She said there are scores of leaks in Balmain yet to be attended to.

“It is totally wrong for residents to be paying WASA bills and not being able to get a good water supply,” she said.

Councillor for Orange Valley Allan Seepersad said Couva market vendors had been complaining about the water shortage of water.

“Many of the vendors are transporting their own water in their private vehicles to wash supplies and clean their stalls,” Seepersad said.

Orange Valley Fishing Port and the Carli Bay fishing ports are also affected.

“Every day we have to deal with same complaints of no water in the pipes,” Seepersad said. Vendors, he said, will protest if nothing is done.

Chairman of the Couva/Talparo Regional Corporation Henry Awong said the corporation is responsible for the areas that do not have a pipeborne supply.

But, he said, “We have one water truck at the moment and it is down for repairs. There is no funding to get the truck working.”

Awong said he is convinced the government is neglecting Couva as no road repairs are being done and there are too many water problems. The corporation, he said, has recorded the highest ever number of complaints in 2018/2019 over roads and water shortages.

He has written to and called both the Works and Public Utilities ministriesabout the problems in Couva, but says, “When I call the office of these ministries I am faced with long waits on the phone and short replies which say they will get back to me.”