Victoria escapes with draw in National League

VICTORIA escaped with a draw against El Socorro Youth Movement (EYM) when round two matches were completed in the TT Cricket Board National League Two-Day Premiership competition, yesterday.

After EYM posted 244 batting first Victoria were dismissed for 133 in response giving EYM a lead of 111 runs on first innings. In its second innings, EYM declared on 94/4 setting Victoria 206 to win.

Victoria lost wickets regularly but held for a draw closing on 162/8 at the Barrackpore West Secondary School Ground.

Leaders PowerGen also earned a draw against Merry Boys at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex. PowerGen led by an Akiel Cooper century and half centuries from Ewart Nicholson (74) and Mark Deyal (58), posted 344/6 at stumps on Saturday, before returning yesterday to declare on 359/7.

In response, Merry Boys were all out for 131 in the first innings with top bowling performances from PowerGen’s Ronsford Beaton (4/24) and Kavesh Kantasingh (5/43). Forced to follow on, Merry Boys ended on 206/5 as the match ended in a draw. Kantasingh added to his previous exploits taking 4/71.

In another match, defending champions Alescon Comets and FC Clarke Road battled to a draw. Comets were eventually dismissed for 286 in the first innings, before Clarke Road were skittled out for 125 in response. In their follow on, Clarke Road batted well and closed the day on 100/3.

At the Queen’s Park Oval, Queen’s Park and Central Sports also played to a draw. Queen’s Park were all out for 315 in the first innings, before Central Sports were dismissed for 142 in reply. Central Sports were also forced to follow on and ended the day on 91/4. A lot of overs were lost in the matches on the opening day on Saturday because of rain.