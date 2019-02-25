St James girl missing

12-year-old Gabriella Brooks.

POLICE are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a 12-year-old St James girl after she left her home on Saturday to go to Port of Spain.

The police service, in a release yesterday, said Gabriella Brooks of Long Circular, Belle Vue, left home at 11 am but was reported missing by her mother at the Besson Street police station at around 9.15 pm when she did not return home.

Gabriella is of African descent, 5 feet tall, slim built, with a brown complexion, brown eyes, pug nose, oval face, small mouth and was last seen wearing a white top with an animal print and an orange tights.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 999, 911, 800-TIPS or any police station or text/WhatsApp 482-GARY.