Sebro cops Calypso title

Kishawna Sebro, representin the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Services, performs her winning calypso, Medical Status, at the THA Inter-Department Personality and Calypso competition at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex last Thursday. Photo by David Reid

Kishawna Sherraine Sebro, representing the TT Fire Services, copped the top spot in the calypso segment of the annual THA Inter-Department Personality and Calypso competition, singing Medical Status.

Her rendition was deemed humorous by the audience which sand along with her from beginning to the end of her performance. The song was written by her colleague, Kenyon Roberts.

In an interview after the show, Sebro, 24, said:

“When I heard Fire! Fire! Fire! I started to run towards the stage screaming…my heart was beating really fast, although everyone was saying that my performance was great, I mashed up… the judge’s decision was final.

This is Sebro’s third time entering the competition.

“The first time I sang calypso was in 2016, I came fifth. I tried again in 2017 and I came fourth, and now I sang in 2019 and I mash up the place,” she laughed.

Sebro said she was stunned by the crowd response to her performance. revealing that she took two days to learn the song.

“I was overwhelmed by the crowd’s response.

“Persons to be credited for the victory - Lindon Rowley, he wrote the scores and gave me the melody. Juliet McCain ensured that I was at every single rehearsal, Kenyon Roberts did a good job in composing and ensured I got it right. I went out there and execute the song,” she said.

Coming in second place with his rendition of Deh Need We, was Adrian Isaac, representing the Division of Infrastructure,

In third place with Hardwood was Nicola Phillip, representing the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) while Lynette Louis, singing Jezzy-belle, and representing the TT Police Service, came in at fourth.