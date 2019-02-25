N Touch
Monday 25 February 2019
Letters to the Editor

Savannah pathway needs paving

THE EDITOR: I am asking the relevant authority to come to the rescue of joggers, runners and walkers who use the perimeter pathway of the Queen’s Parl Savannah, Port of Spain.

It is in need of an asphalt coating. As it stands, the pathway of what is considered the world’s largest roundabout (QPS) is deteriorating.

The Ministry of Health cannot be supporting “healthy living” and the greatest exercise platform, used by hundreds of our citizens, old and young, is in need of repair. I just don’t get it.

While the authority gets the perimeter in shape, the Government should consider landscaping the Savannah.

KEITH ANDERSON, Port of Spain

