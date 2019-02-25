People take me for Rowley Christopher has a unique issue

RESEMBLANCE?: Christopher Fortune is always mistaken for PM Dr Keith Christopher Rowley. He tells Newsday about his experiences. PHOTO BY KEINO SWAMBER

NO, you are not seeing double. Even though the resemblance is uncanny, the man on the left is not the Prime Minister's twin. The years apart are just too many to explore the theory of separation at birth. Neither is he his long- lost brother.

There is a possibility they may be distant relatives, who knows? But Christopher Fortune, (they even share a name in common as Dr Rowley's middle name is Christopher) said neither his maternal nor paternal side of the family have relatives named Rowley.

Although there are a few differences here and there, Fortune is a little younger and more muscular, but the general built, height, complexion, the smile especially, mannerism and voice they share. The inability of both to suffer fools gladly, is eerie. But that’s where the similarities end. Fortune said he has no political desire.

The 54-year old man, who was born in Los Bajos but lives in both Point Fortin and Santa Flora, said he has never met his look-alike, but he would love to.

A contractor with the Housing Development Corporation and a keep-fit/health instructor, Fortune said he always thought he had a unique face, since no one else in his family share his physical attributes.

That was until Rowley entered politics. He recalled becoming aware of the striking resemblance when he went to Tobago some years ago to do a fitness programme and people there pointed it out to him.

“Look Rowley come to train we today,” were among the comments he remembered them making.

“I never really took it on.”

When Rowley threw his hat in the ring for political leader of the People’s National Movement and became Prime Minister, Fortune started getting noticed.

Wherever he went it raised a storm of hilarious reactions. People he did not know would do a double take and then start whispering. He has even had requests for "selfies" with strangers, which he declined not being a very public person.

“Everywhere I go people would do a double-take. I started getting noticed. I would overhear strangers talking saying, 'Yeah boy, he really looks like Rowley'. I would just walk up to them and say, 'Allyuh talking about me'.

"People who know me would joke, 'Rowley boy you have some money for me'."

He said friends have ribbed him for bad roads, lack of water, and when things go wrong in the community.

It has also proven to be an ice-breaker. "I remember going to Massy Stores just before Christmas and somebody said in the long line, 'Ok, Rowley will pay for everybody at the counter'."

Fortune said the look has never worked to his advantage or disadvantage. He said it has neither opened doors nor closed doors in his face.

"It’s just a cool vibes. I have gotten used to it." He said he would like to meet the PM one day.

"He does not know I exist. I want him to know now that I do. You know how sometimes people have so many engagements and they wish they had a clone? Well, I could represent him if he is tied up. Just call me nah," he joked.

Fun aside, Fortune said although he cast a vote at every election, he is not aligned to any political party nor does he have a desire to get involved in politics.

Teased during the interview about the bright yellow polo T-shirt he wore, the good-natured gentleman, flashing his Rowley smile responded, "I like different colours. I like yellow too. Once its looking good, I would wear it. But blue is my favourite colour. It is not a party something. Party don’t really bother me because at the end of the day you have to organise yourself. Like the PM say, you have to mind your own business."He quoted the statement made famous by former prime minister Basdeo Panday, "Politics has a morality of its own". "I can’t lie to people and then go on sackcloth and ashes. Let me stay where I am. I am happy here, no stress."