Murder accused to appear before Chaguanas magistrate
A 20-year-old Chaguanas man was expected to appear in the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court today to answer to a charge of murder after he was arrested for the killing of Dalroop Jagessar.
Doodnath, who is Guyanese man, lives in Chase Village, Freeport..
According to reports, Jagessar, a 66-year-old factory owner. was at his Chase Village home on February 18 when he got into a fight with Doodnath, who allegedly chopped him in the head with a meat cleaver. Jagessar died on the spot.
Doodnath was arrested at Piarco Airport last Tuesday. He was charged by PC Sewdath of Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region 3.
