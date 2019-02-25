Murder accused to appear before Chaguanas magistrate

A 20-year-old Chaguanas man was expected to appear in the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court today to answer to a charge of murder after he was arrested for the killing of Dalroop Jagessar.

Doodnath, who is Guyanese man, lives in Chase Village, Freeport..

According to reports, Jagessar, a 66-year-old factory owner. was at his Chase Village home on February 18 when he got into a fight with Doodnath, who allegedly chopped him in the head with a meat cleaver. Jagessar died on the spot.

Doodnath was arrested at Piarco Airport last Tuesday. He was charged by PC Sewdath of Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region 3.