Love for Iron Love Guaico Pres rises to top in Junior Panorama

GUAICO Presbyterian primary school topped a field of nine primary schools yesterday in the National Schools Panorama competition (Primary School category) at the Queen's Park Savannah.

Playing Nailah Blackman's Iron Love, arranged by Kayle Noel, the first-time winners scored 273 points. They dethroned St Margaret’s Boys AC primary

St Margaret’s, who played Hulk by Blaxx (arranged by Carel Taylor) and St Mary’s Government Primary who played Farmer Nappy’s Hookin Meh (arranged by Aquil Arindell) tied for second place with a total of 268 points. The competition, held in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, the Multicultural Music Programme Unit, Pan in Schools Coordinating Council and Pan Trinbago, was off to a phenomenal start as the Lady Hochoy Home Steel Orchestra gave a guest performance playing Hookin Meh. The song was arranged by Karissa Solomon and left the crowd of supporters in awe.

Point Fortin AC primary was the first school to perform before the six judges. They gave a fantastic performance as they paid tribute to the late Winston Bailey – The Shadow as they played Dingolay. The performance was dramatic, filled with crescendos and trills. The players were dressed in black shirts and pants accentuated with green, purple and yellow ties.

Another noteworthy performance came from Tacarigua Presbyterian primary who also played Iron Love, arranged by Andrew Charles. Their performance was dynamic as the children had choreographed moves and a fog machine. The young pannists were dressed in grey jumpsuits adorned with red hearts, and red bandanas as their headpieces. They won the prize for the most supportive school which was judged on the highest volume of cheers, cleanest pans and discipline.

Iron Love was played three times by bands in the Primary Schools category. They were Guaico Presbyterian, Arima Boys and Girls RC combined (10th), and Tacarigua Presbyterian (4th). Shadow’s Dingolay was also played by three schools – Couva AC (8th), St Paul’s Boys AC (6th), and Point Fortin AC (11th).

Febeau Government (5th) shared a positive message with the audience with Hulk, arranged by Neil Simon. Dressed in green jerseys and pants with matching paint on their faces, they began chanting their school name. Throughout their performance there was an ongoing skit where a student depicting Hulk was trampling negativity and societal problems like violence, injustice, abuse, crime, bullying and hatred. The school also paid tribute to former teacher and manager of the band Brian Wilson.

St Paul’s Boys AC won the prize for the most outstanding drummer in Malachi Joseph.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia, in his feature address, said students in primary and secondary schools are sufficiently motivated to ensure the longevity of the steelpan. “We must hold steadfast in our desire to ensure that the pan, which is indigenous to Trinidad and Tobago, remains ours. We are prepared to share our talent with other countries, but we must ensure that it remains ours.

“I want to pay special homage to the Multicultural Music Programme Unit, which is apart of the ministry, for what they are doing to ensure that all aspects of our culture are taken into consideration and shared to our school population.”

Garcia also saluted Merle Albino-de Coteau, Lennox Ling and Jemma Jordan for their contributions to culture in TT. “They are pioneers of our culture.”