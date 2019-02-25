Kamla: War in Venezuela will affect entire region

Kamla Persad-Bissessar

Fresh, free and fair elections should be held in Venezuela to avert the possibility of war and end the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the strife-stricken country.

That’s the view of UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who said any war would negatively affect TT and the rest of the Caricom region.

“The majority of the nations of the western hemisphere are in support of free and fair elections in Venezuela and in support of the interim president (Juan) Guaido," she said. "We live and wait in hope that good will come out of this, that there should be no war on our doorstep.

“Any war will impact very badly on us here in Caricom, so whatever efforts have been made we wish them good luck and offer our prayers for a good outcome.”

She was speaking to reporters after the Kiddies Carnival parade organised by the Siparia Women Association, Dookie Street, Penal, yesterday.

Asked about the ongoing Venezuelan crisis which has witnessed people fleeing the country, she said the TT government could not hide their head in the sand and pretend it was not taking place.

“Our hearts go out, and all our sympathies, to the people of Venezuela. I have made my statement very clear: there is a humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, and it is not sufficient that you just hide your head in the sand and pretend it is not happening.”

She said while each nation has a right to its own sovereignty, its neighbours could not “stand by and allow the poverty that is taking place, the brutality and the human rights abuses” to take place unchecked.

“If the world had turned a blind eye to what was happening in south Africa, (Nelson) Mandela would still be in jail and apartheid would still be real.

“We honour and respect them, but we feel for the people of Venezuela, and we do believe we should take steps to end the humanitarian crisis there."

It was unacceptable, she stressed, "To just sit and talk and say you are not intervening but you are in fact recognising the regime.”