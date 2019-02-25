'He did not get to say goodbye'

IT has been 11 days since three-year-old Prince Francette died after being trapped in a burning car at his father’s home in Tabaquite.

His father Justin Francette, who was not allowed to attend the funeral last Wednesday, is struggling to come to terms with the death of his son.

Francette’s mother, Dianne Stewart-Garcia told Newsday yesterday, “He did not get to say goodbye, and now he is just trying to keep himself occupied. But I could see the pain in his eyes every day. It is hard for him. Prince was his only son, who he loved so much.”

The funeral was in Tableland at Prince's mother's family home.

In an interview at the father's family home at Cito Lane, Tabaquite, Stewart-Garcia said there had been a lot of misinformation in the public domain about the incident, and Francette is still being blamed for his son’s death.

“It was an accident. I was right there when it happened.

"But no matter what we say, they have made up their minds to believe what they want to.

"Justin will never do anything to harm his son . He loved him so much. Prince was his life.”

Stewart-Garcia recalled her final memory of Prince.

“After they had extinguished the fire, I saw my baby boy lying on the back seat. We could not move him. The ambulance officials advised us to wet his body until they arrived.

"I shouted his name. I said, ‘Prince,Grandma loves you, baby. It is going to be okay.’ I heard him make a little sound.

“I was not at the funeral to say goodbye, but in my heart I know he is resting peaceful. He is with the angels now. He will always be in my heart. I have so many beautiful memories of him.”

Stewart-Garcia said she remember moments before the fire, Prince was playing in the yard.

“I could hear him tell a neighbour, 'Look how far I could throw now.'”

The tragedy occurred on February 15. Prince was in the back seat of his father’s car helping him clean it, when there was an explosion. He was taken by ambulance to the San Fernando General Hospital where he died while receiving emergency treatment.

Prince died from smoke inhalation. Police classed the toddler's death as accidental.