Fixate on key things, Mr Waithe

THE EDITOR: Is it only me noticing that obsessing over what the police are wearing is not exactly riveting news? With Carnival in the air, with people wearing all kinds of outfits to go feting, please give the police some slack.

Is there not something more important that needs fixing? What is the real problem?

We have news of the Port of Port-of-Spain being even more porous than our famously porous borders. Guns are apparently coming in like peas, under the nose of Customs and Excise, and everybody is behaving like they never suspect containers at that point of entry.

What Fixin TnT’s Kirk Waithe should be obsessing about, he is not.

The guns being used by both the police and army look the same size to me. Who really cares what officers are wearing? You could look for guns, drugs and human trafficking wearing anything.

Some focus should be placed on questioning members of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union. Somebody must know something. Workers could have a lot to say about inadequate searches of containers and not enough security cameras the length and breadth of the port.

LYNETTE JOSEPH, Diego Martin