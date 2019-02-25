FC Ginga crowned U-14 Cup champs

Champions of the Concept Coaching Under-14 Youth Cup, FC Ginga, following their 5-1 win over Hearts of Maloney in the final at Constantine Park, Macoya, Saturday.

FC GINGA’s star line-up carried their top form from the group stage all the way into the last match of the Concept Coaching Under-14 Youth Cup, Saturday, conceding their one and only goal of the tournament in a 5-1 victory over Hearts of Maloney 5-1 in the final.

The match followed a third place play-off which went in the way of Iesous El Dorado A, who defeated Santa Cruz by a lone goal scored by Joshua Batson. Both matches, consisting of 30 minute halves, were played at Constantine Park, Macoya.

The final brought to a close a brilliant cup run from FC Ginga, who advanced through the group stage and into the final by virtue of two wins and a goal-less draw, a run which saw them score an incredible 25 unanswered goals.

Not least responsible was Ronaldo Rogers, who finished as the tournament’s leading scorer. Rogers scored one in the final and six in his team’s three group matches.

Aailyah Trim opened for Ginga in the final, scoring in the eighth minute, before Rogers doubled his team’s advantage in the 27th.

An own goal scored by Hearts of Maloney followed, taking the match out of their reach, while Jevaughn Drakes and Caleb Boyce scored in the last five minutes to stamp FC Ginga’s dominance in the cup final. Phillip Tinto, Hearts of Maloney’s captain, scored their consolation item.

In the first match, Iesous El Dorado A claimed third place, a slight consolation after they enjoyed a brilliant run at the group stage. They, like FC Ginga, played their three matches, securing two big wins and a goal-less draw, yet still managed to finish second to the eventual Cup champions.

Hearts of Maloney, the fourth place finishers, topped their group with two wins and a loss, ahead only on goal-difference to the finalists – Santa Cruz United.

The event concluded with a prize giving ceremony, where FC Ginga’s players Rogers, Malachi Hazel, Jayheim Blake, the goalkeeper responsible for three consecutive clean-sheets, received the top awards.

Rogers was handed the golden boot trophy, while Blake won the golden gloves, and Hazel, the Most Valuable Player.

Dwayne Brewster of Shaka FC was adjudged the most outstanding coach and the most disciplined team award went to Tzion Gates Football Academy.

Sponsors for the Cup included Malta Carib, KFC (Prestige Holdings Ltd.) and councillor for Caura/Paradise/Tacarigua Aaron Thomas.